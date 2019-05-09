Home

L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Charles Edward Broughton III


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Edward Broughton III Obituary
Charles Edward Broughton, III

Louisburg

Charles Edward Broughton, III, 80, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was born April 22, 1939 in Durham County to the late Charles Edward Broughton, II and Louise Briley Broughton. He worked as an underwriter for Nationwide Insurance.

Visitation 5:00 to 7:00 pm, Friday, May 10, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.

Surviving: son, Charles "Chip" Edward Broughton, IV and wife, Holly; daughter, Donna Flynn and husband, Jim; brother, Ray Broughton and wife, Sheila; nieces: Tonya Higgins, Kim Hill and Louise Jenkins.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Wade Broughton and sister, Janet Whitehead.
Published in The News & Observer on May 9, 2019
