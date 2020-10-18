1/1
Charles Edward Broughton IV
Charles Edward Broughton IV

Louisburg

Charles Edward Broughton (Chip) of Louisburg NC passed away peacefully on Sunday Oct 11th at his home after a short battle with Cancer. Chip was born to the late Charles Edward Broughton and the late Doris Wade Broughton in Raleigh NC. He graduated from Ravenscroft High School where he was very active in both sports and the Boy Scouts. He would become an Eagle Scout and continue playing baseball throughout college. He graduated from St Leo's in Florida. Chips true passion, revolved around animals of all kind but especially dogs. His belief was that all animals should have the right to humane treatment and it should not matter whether they were a rescue or pure breed.

He leaves behind his wife, Holly Slovic Broughton; sister, Donna (Jim) Flynn of Charlotte NC and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Chip also leaves behind his beloved German Shepherds Gigi, Otto and Perry.

The family would like to make a special call out to Chips employer, Rising Sun Pools, for their caring and support during this difficult time.

A private service will be held because of Covid 19.

In Chips memory please consider a donation to: Southeast German Shepherd Rescue PO Box 208 Mooresville NC 28115 or Humane Society of Marlboro County PO Box 135 Bennettsville SC 29512.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
