Charles Edward Broughton IV
Louisburg
Charles Edward Broughton (Chip) of Louisburg NC passed away peacefully on Sunday Oct 11th at his home after a short battle with Cancer. Chip was born to the late Charles Edward Broughton and the late Doris Wade Broughton in Raleigh NC. He graduated from Ravenscroft High School where he was very active in both sports and the Boy Scouts. He would become an Eagle Scout and continue playing baseball throughout college. He graduated from St Leo's in Florida. Chips true passion, revolved around animals of all kind but especially dogs. His belief was that all animals should have the right to humane treatment and it should not matter whether they were a rescue or pure breed.
He leaves behind his wife, Holly Slovic Broughton; sister, Donna (Jim) Flynn of Charlotte NC and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Chip also leaves behind his beloved German Shepherds Gigi, Otto and Perry.
The family would like to make a special call out to Chips employer, Rising Sun Pools, for their caring and support during this difficult time.
A private service will be held because of Covid 19.
In Chips memory please consider a donation to: Southeast German Shepherd Rescue PO Box 208 Mooresville NC 28115 or Humane Society of Marlboro County PO Box 135 Bennettsville SC 29512.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com
under Tributes.