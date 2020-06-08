Charles Joseph Ferranti



June 11, 1934 - June 1, 2020



Raleigh North Carolina



Charles Ferranti went home to be with our Lord and savior during the afternoon of June 1st, 2020. Charles Passed away peacefully at his residence in Raleigh North Carolina in the company of his family at the age of 85. Charles was born on June 11th, 1934 in New York City to Calogero Ferranti and Lamberta De Pamphilis and was one of five children. Charles was a loving Husband, Brother ,Father, Father-in-Law, Grand Father, Great Grand Father and a friend to many. Charles was Survived by his wife Louise, his Sister Rose, Sons Charles, David, and Christopher; Daughter in-laws, Dorcas and Deborah; Grandchildren, Sophia, Bianca, Charles , Dorcas, Christopher, Daniel, Michelle, Nikko, Kristeona, ; Great Grandaughter Charlotte Rose and Great Grandson Benjamin. Close Family Friends, Blane McElreath, Erica Korleski, Joshua Williams ,Maura Kelly, Al Anderson, Cora Johnson, Tameka Bazemore, Quida Powell, the Carlo Family the Sancineto Family, the Mutarelli Family, the Dolan Family, the Tomasetti Family, the Kacer Family, and the Lemma Family. A private prayer service for Charles will be held Tuesday June 9th ,2020 at Saint Raphael The Archangel Catholic Church in Raleigh NC at 10:00 AM and he will be interred at Saint Raphael's Memorial Gardens. He was truly loved and will be greatly missed. May God bless him always.



