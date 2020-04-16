|
|
Charles Gilbert Bass, Sr.
Raleigh
Charles Gilbert Bass, Sr., 90, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born June 6, 1929 in Franklin County to the late William Roy Bass and Mary Beatty Bass. Charles honorably served his country for 13 years in the US National Guard.
Charles was a long time member of New Hope Baptist Church in Raleigh. He faithfully served the Lord and the church over the years including as a deacon and on various committees.
Charles worked 12 years with the Highway Department. He retired after 30 years as Sr. Vice President with First Citizens Bank. He was a Member of the Appraisal Institute holding the MAI and SRPA designations. Upon his retirement from the bank in 1991 he formed The Bass Corporation where continued to work as a real estate appraiser with his daughter, Melanie, who joined him there in 1992. He retired from appraising in 2015 to care for his beloved wife, Shirley.
A viewing for the public will be Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm for anyone wishing to pay their respects you may stop by. There will be no group public visitation due to guidelines in place by the Governor.
A private graveside service will be held at Raleigh Memorial Park.
Charles is survived by his wife of 69 years, Shirley Fuller Bass (known by Charles as his "pretty girl"); daughter, Melanie Bass Gainey and husband, Shawn of Zebulon; brother, Dr. Clarence Bass of MN; sisters: Frances B. Hite of Durham, Virginia B. Bradsher and husband, Ed of Greensboro.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his son, Charles "Chuck" G. Bass, Jr.; siblings: William Roy Bass, Jr., Mary Louise Bass Wood, Tom Bass and Jim Bass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 4301 Louisburg Road, Raleigh, NC 27604.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 16, 2020