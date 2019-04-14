Charles Gerrish Sproule, Jr.



March 31, 1925 - April 6, 2019



Raleigh



Charles Gerrish Sproule, Jr, age 94, of Lower Merion, Pennsylvania, entered Heaven on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Springmoor Retirement Community in Raleigh, North Carolina.



The son of Charles Gerrish Sproule, Sr. and Sarah Pedrick Sproule, Charlie (as he was known to all) served as a naval Commanding Officer and 1st Lieutenant in WWII. After the war was over, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, as a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. With graduation behind him, he moved back to the Philadelphia area and founded CG Sproule & Associates, where he manufactured products for the steel mill industry for over 50 years in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.



In 1988 Charlie retired with his wife, Caroline, to St. Michaels, Maryland. There they built a custom-made home on the bay which he, himself, designed to host his extended family. Multiple generations made many wonderful memories at "Lac Beg," taking boat rides, fishing, crabbing and playing games at their annual Fourth of July celebrations. In 2016 they moved to Raleigh to be closer to family and have been here ever since.



In his retirement, Charlie became a very talented woodworker known for his meticulously carved ducks and birds. His family is grateful and blessed to have some of them decorating our homes. As a young man he played the drums in several bands and revisited his "percussion passion" this past year, even listening to Big Band music into his final weeks.



Surviving are his loving wife of 70 years, Caroline, his daughter Libby Mitchiner and husband Joe, his son Gary Sproule and wife Debbie, grandchildren Chad Sproule and sister Courtney Sproule, Nathan Mitchiner and wife Amy, Lauryn Williams and husband Blake, and great-grandchildren Jaidyn Mitchiner and Carter and Kate Williams.



A visitation will be held at the Springmoor auditorium (1500 Sawmill Rd., Raleigh, NC 27615) from 3:00 to 4:00pm followed by a celebration of Charlie's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Springmoor Endowment Fund (same address) or the . Online guestbook available at www.nationalcremation.com/obituaries



The family is grateful beyond words for all the love, support and care that the staff at the Springmoor Health Center provided for our precious patriarch. What a blessing it was for us to work side-by-side with them as we all tried to make him as comfortable as possible during his final life chapter…we thank you! Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary