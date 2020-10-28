1/1
Charles Grady
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Robert Grady

September 24, 1931 - October 25, 2020

Raleigh

Charles Robert Grady (Bob) passed away October 25, 2020 at Mayview Convalescent Center. He was born in High Point, N.C. on September 24, 1931 to the late Curtis and Ruby Grady. He is survived by his wife Peggy of 69 years and sons Randolph and wife Julaine and Brian and grandchildren Katherine and Marshall.

Bob attended and graduated from High Point city schools in 1950. After a brief attendance at UNC Chapel Hill and High Point College, he joined the Air Force on January 10, 1951. During his time in the Air Force, he married his high school sweetheart, Peggy Clark, on September 23, 1951. Upon finishing four years of service in the Air Force, he enrolled at NC State University in the school of Forest Management. He graduated from NC State in 1958 and began his career with the NC Forest Service. He served in various positions in Rocky Mount, Kinston, Lenoir, and Goldsboro before coming to Raleigh in 1967. He retired in 1987.

Upon moving to Raleigh in 1967, Bob joined Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church. He has served on various church committees as well as being an Elder and Deacon. He was always willing to help in any capacity needed. After retirement, Bob and Peggy enjoyed traveling, gardening, and birdwatching. Bob enjoyed writing poetry and woodcarving. He was very dedicated to his family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Memorial Gardens at Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4921 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved