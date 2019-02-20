Charles "Charlie" Hanson



Elkview, WV



Charles "Charlie " Hanson was called home on the morning of Wednesday February 13, 2019.



Charlie was born in Queen Shoals, WV. He was retired and living in Florida where he was proud to have built many Sam's Clubs, Walmarts, and Family Dollars. He decided to relocate to Raleigh, NC to be closer to his grandchildren.



Charlie's never met a stranger and made many friends in his short time in Raleigh, NC. Charlie had a heart for people, servitude to church and the many Ministers and congregations he was lucky to have met. Helping and Service was what he enjoyed in addition to his family.



He is preceded in death by his father, Rev. William "Bill" Hanson; mother, Mildred Lipscomb Hanson; wife, Mary Cook Hanson.



Charlie is survived by his, daughters, Melissa Hanson Stroud and her husband Kevin, Heather Hanson Hughes; son, James Backus, grandchildren: Josh, Jorden and Cody; brothers, William "Billy" Hanson and wife, Wilma Lee of Durham, NC, David Hanson and wife, Pat of Archers Lodge, NC and Rev. John Hanson and wife, Joyce of Haiti.



He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews who will miss his humor and wit.



Charlie loved his family deeply and moved from Florida to NC to be closer to his children and grandchildren whom he realized were growing up quickly. His grandchildren were lucky and blessed to have had the little time they had with their papaw.



Charlie always had a kind word and smile for everyone he met even to the end.



The family would like to express their gratitude to WakeMed and especially Marcy and Micky on floor 5 B. We would also like to thank the Transitions Home for their wonderful care the last 7 hours of his life.



Service will be 1:00 pm Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Hafer Funeral Home with the Pastor Mike Tackett officiating. Burial will be in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.



Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary