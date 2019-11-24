Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Christ Church, Capital Hill
Washington, DC
Charles Harles Obituary
Charles "Bill" Harles

Washington, DC

Charles " Bill" Harles, a native of Rocky Mount, NC, died peacefully at his home in Washington, DC on November 15, 2019. He was 73 and is survived by his wife Andrea, his brother Harry Harles, his sister Regina Haggerty, and his stepson Jim Lister. Bill was a graduate of Louisburg College and The University of North Carolina where he received hi BA and JD degrees. His firm, Harles and Associates, specialised in programs to develop opportunities for people with disabilities. Funeral services will be held at Christ Church, Capital Hill, Washington, DC on January 11, 2020 at 1 PM. Donations may be made in his honor to the Fibrous Dysplasia Foundation https://Fibrousdysplasia.org/donate/
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 24, 2019
