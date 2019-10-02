|
|
Charles Glenn Hathaway
May 17, 1929 - September 30, 2019
Spring Hope
Raleigh…….Charles Hathaway, 90, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019.
Funeral services will be Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Zebulon United Methodist Church, 121 W. Gannon Ave., Zebulon, NC. Interment will follow service at Spring Hope Memorial Gardens, 7881 Webbs Mill Rd., Spring Hope. Visitation will be from 12:30 until 1:45 prior to the service at the church.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, George and Estelle Hathaway; a daughter, Linda Jane Hass, a son, Michael Brooks Lamm, sister, Helen Jean Drummond and brother, Gregory Hathaway.
He graduated from Spring Hope High School and Appalachian State University. He served in the United States Navy and had a very successful career with Farm Bureau Insurance. He began working for Farm Bureau after teaching school for one year. He retired from Farm Bureau and will be remembered as a leader in the insurance industry forever. He had a magnetic personality, a tremendous work ethic, and was a master at motivation and creating loyalty. In addition to his lengthy insurance career, Charles had other business ventures. He and his mother, Estelle formed Hathaway's Dept. Store in Spring Hope, NC. During this time he met the love of his life, Ivenia. Then the three of them opened another shop in Spring Hope called Chartel's. Charles and Ivenia made a strong team and had a wonderful marriage for 57 years. They were always busy with meetings and travel, but they always had time for their family. He will be sorely missed by all his family and friends.
Charles leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Ivenia Hathaway; son, Willis Lamm and wife Lucy of Zebulon, two sisters; Reba H. Worsley and husband George of Raleigh and Eloise Edwards and husband Cecil of Greenville, SC, a sister-in-law, Diane Stallings of Spring Hope. He also leaves his special grandchildren; Brent Lamm and wife Kim, Jay Lamm and wife Tonya, Jennifer Brown and husband Rodney and Jacque Woodring and husband Eric and special great-grandchildren; Alexander Aparicio, Camryn Lamm, David Lamm, Jack Lamm and Aiden Brown, Juliet Woodring and Olivia Dudley. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: , 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612. Please add "in memory of Charles Hathaway".
Condolences may be directed to Spring Hope Funeral Home at www.springhopefh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 2, 2019