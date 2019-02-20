Home

Haywood Funeral Home
2415 S Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 832-2835
Wake
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Paul AME church
402 W Edenton St
Raleigh, NC
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Paul AME Church
402 W Edenton St
Raleigh, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul AME Church
402 W Edenton St
Raleigh, NC
Dr. Charles Haywood

November 11, 1929 - February 15, 2019

Raleigh

Dr. Charles Haywood, 89, of Raleigh North Carolina passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019.

The Wake will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 6 pm – 8 pm.

Visitation will be held at St. Paul AME church on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 11 am - 12 pm.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Paul AME Church, 402 W Edenton St, Raleigh, NC 27603, with the Reverend Hodges officiating. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. Arrangements are by Haywood Funeral Home.

Charles is preceded in death by his Father, Chesley Cabot Haywood, and his Mother, Berta Haywood, brothers Edmond, Chesley, Timothy, Titus, James Haywood and sister Mary Jane (Ann) Grady. He is also preceded in death by wives Annie P. Haywood (2013) and Julia Marie Joyner Haywood (1968), son-in-law Donald Sanders.

Charles is lovingly survived by sons Charles L. and Julian Kris A. (Brigette) Haywood, daughters Theresa Charlene (Will) and Bernestina Sanders and Norman Joyner (Pat) who held a special place. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 20, 2019
