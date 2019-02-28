Home

Charles Dolese
Charles Henry "Chuck" Dolese III

Charles Henry "Chuck" Dolese III Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Henry Dolese, III

September 6, 1948 - February 25, 2019

Clayton

Charles "Chuck" Henry Dolese, III, 70, passed away on February, 25, 2019.

Chuck was born September 6, 1948 in New Orleans, LA, to the late Charles Henry, Jr. and Cecile Bertha Weber Dolese. He proudly served in the US Army, fighting in Vietnam. Chuck loved his family and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2pm, at Elizabeth UMC, 4269 Cleveland Rd., Smithfield, NC 27577.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Diane Matherne Dolese; son, Charles Henry Dolese, IV; daughter, Pamela Chastain; grandchildren, Joshua and Kira Brothers, Tristan Dolese, Jessica and Robin Bradley, and Matthew Snyder; great grandchildren, Kassidy Bradley and Emmett Gilbert; siblings, Pamela Reeves, Darleen Finnan, Wayne Dolese, and Sheryn Dolese; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Dolese Brothers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elizabeth United Methodist Church, in Chuck's honor.

Arrangements by McLaurin Funeral Home
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 28, 2019
