|
|
Charles Hopkins Harrell, Sr.
Mt. Olive
Charles Hopkins Harrell, Sr., 87, passed into the presence of his Lord on August 5, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. A graduate of East Carolina University, he began his early career as an Internal Auditor for Burlington Industries. A longtime resident of Mount Olive, he later became the business manager of Mount Olive Jr College (currently UMO) where he served for 15 years. He became the President and Founder of Home Health and Hospice Inc. (currently 3HC) in the 1980's.
He received the Order of The Long Leaf Pine from Governor Jim Hunt, was a lifetime member of the Jaycees, a member of the American College of Nursing Home Administrators, a member of the NCAHC Public Affairs and Legislative Action Committee, was the Vice President of the NC Health Care Facilities and served as a member of the State Board for Home Health Care. He was a Scottish Rite Mason and a Shriner. He served on the Task Force on Home Health in Washington, D.C. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mount Olive.
He is predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, Faye Watson Harrell, his parents, his brothers and sisters. He is survived by daughters: Dr. Rene' Walker (David), Kelly Helms (Mike) and son, Charles (Chuck) Harrell, Jr. Also surviving him are grandchildren Christian Walker (Carmen), Bryan Walker (Bethany), Dara Ferrell (Aaron), Logan Ford (Chris), Sydney Hand and Charles (Charlie) Harrell, III and two great grandchildren.
Charles's cheerful and loving personality will be missed by his family and many friends. He was larger than life and loved people. He was most proud of his children and grandchildren. His life exemplified faith, tenacity, humility and humor.
His life will be remembered in a service at 11 a.m. Thursday August, 8th, at Tyndall Funeral Home, officiated by Reverend Phyllis Vail. The service will commence with interment being in Maplewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Faye Harrell Endowment fund at the University of Mount Olive, Kitty Askins Hospice Center or The Freewill Baptist Children's Home.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 8, 2019