1/1
Charles J. Law Jr.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles James Law, Jr.

Raleigh

Charles James Law, Jr, of Raleigh, NC, died on November 4, 2020. He was born in Caswell County, NC, on April 12, 1936, to the late Charles James and Minnie Lee Law.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Camilla Stuck Law, of Raleigh; daughter, Susan Amygayle Law Womble and husband, James C. Womble, of Raleigh; and sons, Charles James Law III and wife Catherine of Williamsburg, VA; and Christopher Jerel Law, of Huntersville, NC. He was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Susan Bailey Law and sister, Marjorie Taylor. His eight grandchildren include Philip Womble, Katie Womble, Joseph Womble, Carter Law, Caleb Law, Bailey Law, Christopher Law, and Luke Law. He is also survived by his two sisters, Elizabeth Clemons and Virginia Hart, and his brother, Ed Law.

Raised on the family farm, he received his Bachelor's Degree from North Carolina State in 1957. During his undergraduate years, he served as president of the student YMCA and was elected to Thirty and Three, Blue Key, and Golden Chain. He was also a member of Alpha Zeta and Kappa Phi Kappa. He received a Master's Degree in 1963 from North Carolina State and a Doctorate in Educational Administration in 1967 from Duke University. During his career, he served as a high school teacher, an Assistant Professor at North Carolina State University, State Director of Vocational Education, and Executive Director of the Southeastern Educational Improvement Laboratory.

An active member of Edenton Street United Methodist Church in Raleigh for fifty years, he taught Sunday School and served on the Administrative Board, as well as the Nominations, Scholarship, Investment, and Staff-Parish Committees.

A private family service is being held at Edenton Street United Methodist Church, with a graveside service at 2:00 PM at Prospect United Methodist Church in Yanceyville, NC.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association or the Parkinson's Foundation.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
9198284311
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved