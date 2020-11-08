Charles James Law, Jr.
Raleigh
Charles James Law, Jr, of Raleigh, NC, died on November 4, 2020. He was born in Caswell County, NC, on April 12, 1936, to the late Charles James and Minnie Lee Law.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Camilla Stuck Law, of Raleigh; daughter, Susan Amygayle Law Womble and husband, James C. Womble, of Raleigh; and sons, Charles James Law III and wife Catherine of Williamsburg, VA; and Christopher Jerel Law, of Huntersville, NC. He was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Susan Bailey Law and sister, Marjorie Taylor. His eight grandchildren include Philip Womble, Katie Womble, Joseph Womble, Carter Law, Caleb Law, Bailey Law, Christopher Law, and Luke Law. He is also survived by his two sisters, Elizabeth Clemons and Virginia Hart, and his brother, Ed Law.
Raised on the family farm, he received his Bachelor's Degree from North Carolina State in 1957. During his undergraduate years, he served as president of the student YMCA and was elected to Thirty and Three, Blue Key, and Golden Chain. He was also a member of Alpha Zeta and Kappa Phi Kappa. He received a Master's Degree in 1963 from North Carolina State and a Doctorate in Educational Administration in 1967 from Duke University. During his career, he served as a high school teacher, an Assistant Professor at North Carolina State University, State Director of Vocational Education, and Executive Director of the Southeastern Educational Improvement Laboratory.
An active member of Edenton Street United Methodist Church in Raleigh for fifty years, he taught Sunday School and served on the Administrative Board, as well as the Nominations, Scholarship, Investment, and Staff-Parish Committees.
A private family service is being held at Edenton Street United Methodist Church, with a graveside service at 2:00 PM at Prospect United Methodist Church in Yanceyville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association
or the Parkinson's Foundation.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.