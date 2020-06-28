Charles J. Monahan
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles J. Monahan

May 1, 1936 - June 25, 2020

Raleigh

Charles J. Monahan, age 84 died on June 25, 2020. Mr. Monahan and his wife moved to Raleigh in 2004. He was born in NYC.

During the early 1960's, Mr. Monahan served in the Army reserves for six years, first with the Military Police and later as a Captain in the JAG Corps.

Mr. Monahan was a nationally recognized tax lawyer who practiced in Washington DC until his retirement in 1998. He began his career with the Chief Counsel's Office of the IRS where he assisted the tax-writing Committees of the Congress and the Treasury Department in the development of tax legislation. He was also assigned the responsibility of drafting IRS related Executive Orders for the signatures of Presidents Kennedy and Johnson.

In 1969, Mr. Monahan joined a DC law firm that is the oldest tax law firm in the U.S. As a partner in the firm, he represented major national and multi-national corporations in the oil, natural gas, mineral, chemical, banking, aircraft, and automobile and motion picture industries. He was active in the Tax Section of the American Bar Association and held two Subcommittee Chairmanships. He also specialized in Federal Election Law matters.

Survivors include his wife of almost 60 years, Kathleen (Schlaich) Monahan, two sons living in Raleigh, Bryan (wife Paula) and Daniel (wife Kristi), a daughter, Mary, living in the DC area and three grandchildren, Michael, Patrick and Bridget.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, any memorial contributions be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church or to the contributor's favorite charity.

No funeral arrangements or memorial services are scheduled at this time. A more detailed obituary can be found at www.MitchellatRMP.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 27, 2020
We all lost a wonderful person. I was honored to call him my friend. My condolences to his loving family. Chuck is now in the good hands of our lord. May he rest in peace. So long good friend.
Len Perlman
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved