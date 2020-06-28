Charles J. Monahan
May 1, 1936 - June 25, 2020
Raleigh
Charles J. Monahan, age 84 died on June 25, 2020. Mr. Monahan and his wife moved to Raleigh in 2004. He was born in NYC.
During the early 1960's, Mr. Monahan served in the Army reserves for six years, first with the Military Police and later as a Captain in the JAG Corps.
Mr. Monahan was a nationally recognized tax lawyer who practiced in Washington DC until his retirement in 1998. He began his career with the Chief Counsel's Office of the IRS where he assisted the tax-writing Committees of the Congress and the Treasury Department in the development of tax legislation. He was also assigned the responsibility of drafting IRS related Executive Orders for the signatures of Presidents Kennedy and Johnson.
In 1969, Mr. Monahan joined a DC law firm that is the oldest tax law firm in the U.S. As a partner in the firm, he represented major national and multi-national corporations in the oil, natural gas, mineral, chemical, banking, aircraft, and automobile and motion picture industries. He was active in the Tax Section of the American Bar Association and held two Subcommittee Chairmanships. He also specialized in Federal Election Law matters.
Survivors include his wife of almost 60 years, Kathleen (Schlaich) Monahan, two sons living in Raleigh, Bryan (wife Paula) and Daniel (wife Kristi), a daughter, Mary, living in the DC area and three grandchildren, Michael, Patrick and Bridget.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, any memorial contributions be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church or to the contributor's favorite charity.
No funeral arrangements or memorial services are scheduled at this time. A more detailed obituary can be found at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 28, 2020.