Charles K. Coe
May 28, 1943 – February 5, 2020
Raleigh
Charles K. Coe, 76, passed on to his eternal reward on February 5th, 2020. He was born in Detroit, Michigan the son of Charles L. and Virginia Coe. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, and daughter. He is survived by his wife Marty, son Lincoln, sister Cathy, and six nephews.
Charlie was a professor of Public Administration at NC State University for 28 years. Prior to that he worked as a consultant for School of Government at the University of Georgia in Athens and as the Budget Director for the City of Grand Rapids, Michigan. His favorite part of his working career was researching financial problems in local government. He also enjoyed writing books, articles, and papers about his research results.
In their spare time Charlie and Marty worked with Marriage Encounter and Retrouvaille, which are enrichment programs for marriages. They wrote a book titled "Love is a Decision" to help couples improve their marriages. Another avenue of volunteering was HEC (Handicapped Encounter with Christ) which is a program that pairs disabled and able-bodied people for social and spiritual events.
A visitation will be held Monday, February 10th from 6 to 8PM at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 St. Mary's St., Raleigh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday, February 11th at 10AM at Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral, 715 Nazareth St., Raleigh.
Donations in Charlie's memory can be made to the , P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 9, 2020