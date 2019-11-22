|
Charles Kenneth Glover
August 13, 1927 - November 18, 2019
Raleigh
Charlie grew up on a depression tobacco farm in Nash County, where he learned the importance of thrift and hard work. He carried these values with him all his life. He was the son of the late Troy Dessie Glover and Margaret Sanders Glover.
In his last years, he battled Alzheimer's yet he never lost his sense of humor, his kind and gentle spirit, or his love and affection for Sue, his wife of 27 years, her daughters and grandchildren and his daughter Paula.
He was a veteran of the US Army and Navy, and retired from NC State University where he worked on the staff of Materials Science and Engineering. Over the past thirty years, he could be seen exercising at Rex Health Center or at the Red Cross Blood Center where he donated over 50 gallons. A member of Trinity Baptist Church, he enjoyed his association with the Pritchard Bible Class and serving as an Usher.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Natalie Glover; two brothers, Billy and Julian Glover; sister, Louise Miller; and a very special step-grandson, Landon Matthew Hill.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Sue Clewis Glover; brother, Bobby Glover; sister, Brenda Spivey; four step-daughters, Paula Greenwood, Donna Munley, Susan Carlson and Ginger Hill; and six step-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in the auditorium of Springmoor Retirement Community on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Springmoor Endowment Fund, 1500 Sawmill Rd. Raleigh, NC 27615.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 22, 2019