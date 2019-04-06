Resources More Obituaries for Charles Easton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles L. Easton Sr.

Charles Landis Easton, Sr., age 82, passed away in his home, surrounded by his family on the morning of April 4, 2019.



Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Rosemary Dellinger Easton. Memories of Charles, the lessons he taught, and the love he shared will be forever remembered and cherished by his children, Stewart Easton and his wife Lisa, Charles Easton, Jr. and his wife Jodi, Landis Ackerman and her husband Michael, and Elizabeth Richardson and her husband Chris; by his siblings, Charlotte Baker and Cam Easton and their families, as well as by eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and a lifetime of dear friends. Charles was the son of the late Cameron Herndon Easton and Frances Landis Easton of Oxford, North Carolina.



Charles life was filled with service, education, agriculture, and the love and lessons of family. Upon graduating from Oxford High School in 1955, Charles was accepted to Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University on a football and swim team scholarship. Serving his country, Charles took a brief break from college for two and a half years as a serviceman in the United States Army, stationed in El Paso, Texas. During his military service at Fort Bliss, Texas, Charles participated in the Military's Meteorological Division. Upon his return, he was part of the first class of students accepted to the NC State College of Agricultural Institute. From 1960 to 1962 Charles participated in the college, learning and graduating with a degree in Livestock Management and Technology that would prepare him for the many successes he enjoyed throughout his life. His service to the Ag Institute at NC State did not end upon graduation, as he continued as active alumni member and leader, and as a charitable and dedicated supporter of the program with his wife, serving its Alumni Association and giving to current students through an annual academic scholarship in his family's name.



The training from the Ag Institute prepared Charles for his 40 years in the textile industry, specifically calling on mills throughout the Southeast as an employee of the Discwax Company. Outside of travel and work, Charles found time to enjoy some of his favorite pastimes and passions, including time with his grandchildren, serving his church and its members, operating a home-based nursery and participating in the Granville County Cattleman's Association and Granville County Bee Keepers club. One of his greatest loves came each Christmas Season, as he was known to many as Santa Claus, sharing his kind and caring manner with children and all people at malls, holiday events, and Christmas parades for over 25 years. As Santa he was a member of the Triangle Santa Buddies, bringing joy to thousands during his favorite time of year, sharing his gifts and making many new friends as Santa.



A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 140 College Street, Oxford, North Carolina on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 1PM with a visitation with the family to follow in the church's fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Charles Easton can be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, c/o the St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Alter Guild, 140 College St., Oxford, NC 27565 or to St. Cyprian's Episcopal Church, c/o the St. Cyprian's Episcopal Church Altar Guild, 408 Granville St., Oxford, NC 27565.