Charles Thomas Lambert
January 22, 1929 - October 13, 2020
Suffolk, VA
Charles T. Lambert, 91, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was the son of late R.D. Lambert and Ethel Winfrey Lambert. He is predeceased by his son, Charles Lambert, Jr.
Charlie was born in Pocahontas, MS, on January 22, 1929. His father was in construction, so he lived all over the south during the depression years. The family ended up in Norfolk where Charlie graduated from Norview High School, class of 1947; he attended North Carolina State University where he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity and graduated in 1951, then later became a member of Phi Kappa Phi. In 1988, he received the Meritorious Service Award from N.C. State. After graduation he married Betty Swain, then went on to serve his country in the US Army during the Korean War and received a Bronze Star for his service. After leaving the Army, he worked for the Army Corp of Engineers. He then joined the family business, R.D. Lambert and Son, then spent many years running the business. He was named Construction Man of the Year 1981 by the AGC of Virginia. He is a past president of The Builders and Contractors Exchange, the AGC of Virginia and the Alumni Association of N.C. State. He served on the board of directors at People's Bank of Chesapeake, the National AGC, Star Builders, Hunter House Foundation and numerous other boards. He was a former President of Norfolk-Princess Anne Kiwanis club. He was a long-time member at Coleman Place Presbyterian Church and attended Lake Prince Chapel after moving to Lake Prince Woods. He served on the UCHF Board of Trustees and the Worship Committee at Lake Prince Woods; he also served as the President of the Residence association.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 68 years, Betty Lambert, whom he married on October 21, 1951; children, Lorraine E. Lambert Calautti (Nick) of Wylie, TX, and Laura A. Lambert Harrell (David) of Chesapeake, VA; grandchildren, Susanne Eberhardt (Wade) of Virginia Beach, VA, and Michelle Tuggle (Jacob) of Chesapeake, VA, and his great grandchildren, Sophia Pope, Charlie Eberhardt (his namesake), and Harrison Tuggle.
A private graveside service will be held at Rosewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Benevolence Fund at Lake Prince Woods, 100 Anna Goode Way Suffolk, VA 23434, or to Hunter House Foundation, 240 W. Freemason St. Norfolk, VA 23510. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
