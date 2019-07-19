|
|
Charles Thomas Lawson
December 30, 1941-July 14, 2019
Willow Spring, NC
Charles (Tom) Lawson of Willow Spring, retired CPO Submarine Service, died July 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by daughter Maria and son Scotty. Survivors are his wife, Susan, sister, Rebecca Irene (William) Dallas, nephew John (Laura) Dallas and children, grandchildren Brett Cason, Britt and Tiffany Flood, Lexi, Taylor, and Trevor Cook and step children, Michael & Terrence Cook and Julie Flood. A memorial service will be held at Cary Church of Christ Saturday, July 20 at 2:00pm. A military burial will be held October 11 at noon at the Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Goldsboro.
Published in The News & Observer on July 19, 2019