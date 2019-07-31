Home

Charles Liles


1927 - 2019
Charles Liles Obituary
Charles Gerald Liles

November 29, 1927 - July 28, 2019

Raleigh

Charles Gerald Liles, 91, died peacefully Sunday, July 28, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Wendell, NC on November 29, 1927 to Herman G. and Mary B. Liles. After graduating from high school, he joined the Navy. Upon completing his service with the Navy, he graduated from Campbell College and Kings Business School. He then went to work with Hudson Belk and became a buyer for all of their stores. This is where he spent his entire career.

Charles is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marian Mullen Liles, daughter, Sheila L. Churn and husband David Churn, two grandsons, Wesley K. and Lile Grey Churn. He is preceded in death by his son Brent Liles and his brother Jerry Liles.

A funeral service will be held 2:00pm Thursday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 831 Wake Forest Rd. Interment will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and family from 1:00-2:00 pm Thursday prior to the chapel service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanual Baptist Church, 2100 Noble Rd., Raleigh NC 27608. Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 31, 2019
