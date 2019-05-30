Home

Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
North Raleigh Church of Christ
8701 Falls of Neuse
Raleigh, NC
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
North Raleigh Church of Christ
8701 Falls of Neuse
Raleigh, NC
Charles Lindsay Aldridge


1932 - 2019
Charles Lindsay Aldridge Obituary
Charles Lindsay Aldridge

November 7, 1932 - May 25, 2019

Raleigh

Charles Lindsay Aldridge, of Raleigh, North Carolina, moved into his heavenly home on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was born November 7, 1932 to the late Timothy Woodson and Amy Atkinson Aldridge and preceded in death by his brothers Frank and Herbert Aldridge, and sisters Roxie Aldridge and Bernice Shuler. Charles is survived by his wife Virginia, and sons Kevin, Kenneth, and Christopher Aldridge. He was "Papaw" to grandchildren Evan and Leah Aldridge. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 1st at 2 PM at North Raleigh Church of Christ, 8701 Falls of Neuse, Raleigh, with a visitation from 1 PM until 1:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Charles L. and Virginia Aldridge Scholarship Fund, Johnson University, 7900 Johnson Drive, Knoxville, TN 37998, or North Raleigh Church of Christ, 8701 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC 27615.
Published in The News & Observer on May 30, 2019
