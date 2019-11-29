Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
Knightdale, NC
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
Knightdale, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Brantley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Lloyd Brantley


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Lloyd Brantley Obituary
Charles Lloyd Brantley

January 21, 1933 - November 26, 2019

Zebulon

Charles Lloyd Brantley, 86, went to his Heavenly home Tuesday evening with his family by his side. He was born in Nash County to the late Rossie Robert & Mamie Strickland Brantley. He was a good husband & daddy and lived a Christian life. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Brantley.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Delores Bradshaw Brantley of the home, children, Mike Brantley (Elsie) of Benson, Lou Ann Brantley of Zebulon, grandchildren, Christy & Christopher Brantley, Ryan, Cameron, & Morgan Whitaker.

Funeral 2 pm, Saturday, Faith Baptist Church in Knightdale with visitation from 1-2 pm, prior to the service. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.

Flowers welcomed or memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, missions fund.

Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -