Charles Lloyd Brantley
January 21, 1933 - November 26, 2019
Zebulon
Charles Lloyd Brantley, 86, went to his Heavenly home Tuesday evening with his family by his side. He was born in Nash County to the late Rossie Robert & Mamie Strickland Brantley. He was a good husband & daddy and lived a Christian life. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Brantley.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Delores Bradshaw Brantley of the home, children, Mike Brantley (Elsie) of Benson, Lou Ann Brantley of Zebulon, grandchildren, Christy & Christopher Brantley, Ryan, Cameron, & Morgan Whitaker.
Funeral 2 pm, Saturday, Faith Baptist Church in Knightdale with visitation from 1-2 pm, prior to the service. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Flowers welcomed or memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, missions fund.
Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 29, 2019