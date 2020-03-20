|
CDR Charles Lowry Parks US Navy, Ret.
Sept. 29, 1934 - March 16, 2020
Garner
CDR Charles Lowry Parks, USN, Retired, passed away March 16th in Garner NC. Born September 29th, 1934 to William L. and Ida Lee Parks, Charles was a bright young man who graduated from high school at the age of 15, then from Mississippi State College with a degree in Animal Husbandry and Agriculture, before joining the Navy as an Officer. He had a distinguished Naval Career for 22 years as an Air Intelligence Officer. "Charlie" met the love of his life, Sarah Anne Kirby, in his home state of Mississippi, and together they lived in Washington DC, Hawaii, Florida and Virginia, while he had tours as far away as Europe and Vietnam. Left with fond memories are his wife Sarah of almost 65 years, three daughters, Patti, Pam, and Penny, two sons-in-law, Barry Frankenfield, and Gary Knight, six grandchildren, five great-granddaughters, his sister Dot Buchanan, sister and brother-in-law Ginger and Bill Priester, and much loved nephews and nieces. He was pre-deceased by his infant daughter Peggy in 1963. His family is grateful to him for sharing his Christian faith, exhibiting a strong work ethic, and "can-do" attitude. His construction ability extended from building his grandsons a big playhouse, to building new homes for himself and his wife. He had a sense of pride in his family, home and work. He truly loved little children, and had a good sense of humor. He was loyal to his Mississippi State Bulldogs, really enjoyed his wife's cooking, and homemade ice cream. He will be remembered always and as he told his family, forever loved. A private graveside service will be held at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at First Baptist Church of Garner. In honor and memory of Charles, donations might be made to Community of Hope Ministries, PO Box 1004, Garner, NC 27529 or The . Online condolences may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 20, 2020