Charles McKinley Hardy
August 21, 1937 - March 1, 2020
Raleigh
Charles McKinley Hardy, 82, passed away Sunday March 1, 2020. A native of Moore Co, he was the son of the late Coley and Ola Nordon Hardy. He was past Master at the William T. Bain Masonic Lodge. Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Wednesday at Plymouth Church with burial and Masonic Rites following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 1-2:00 pm, prior to the service. Survivors include his sons, Andy Hardy (Teresa), Derek Hardy (Brigitte), Todd Hardy and Brian Hardy (Robin); sisters, Irene Johnson (Jimmy), Mildred Reynolds and Janice Marsh (Larry); as well as his nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Ann Routh Hardy and brothers, Bobby Hardy and Jerry Hardy. Condolences may be made to the family at bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 4, 2020