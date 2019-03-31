Charles Marion Johnson, Jr.



June 13, 1924 - March 29, 2019



Raleigh



Charles Marion Johnson, Jr., 94, a native and life-long resident of Raleigh, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Charles Marion Johnson and Ruth Moore Johnson, and his wife of 62 years, Jane Lee Parker Johnson.



Charles was born on June 13, 1924 at Mary Elizabeth Hospital in Raleigh, NC. He was the only child of Charles M. Johnson and Ruth Moore Johnson. He attended Hayes Barton School, Virginia Episcopal School, and Cathedral Latin High School. Upon graduating from high school he immediately entered the United States Army at age 18.



After training at Ft. Bragg, NC he was assigned to the 79th Infantry Division. After crossing the Atlantic to England, the 79th crossed the English Channel and landed on Utah Beach on the French Coast on June 13, 1944, on his 20th birthday, seven days after D-Day. The 79th fought across France, Belgium, and Germany and shook hands with the Russian Army after crossing the Rhine River at Dinslaken, 100 miles from Berlin.



After the war Charles returned to the United States and entered the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill from which he graduated in 1949.



In December 1949, he married his beautiful wife Jane Lee Parker, also a 1949 UNC Chapel Hill graduate, and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Parker of Raleigh. Jane Lee and Charlie were married for 62 years, and had three children, Jane, Charles and Parker.



Charlie began his business career with the Home Insurance Company, and later the Great American Insurance Company.



In 1957, Cliff Cameron recruited Charlie to join the Cameron Brown Company to establish the company in the property and casualty insurance business. He served as Senior Vice-President and Director of the company, which was later acquired by First Union Bank and renamed First Union Mortgage Company. Charlie worked with many wonderful friends and colleagues during his 32 years with the company, retiring in 1989.



Charlie was an avid golfer. He joined the Carolina Country Club in 1946 at age 22 and was a member for 72 years. Due to his longevity he believes he may have played more rounds of golf at the CCC than anyone and he made 6 holes in one there.



He is survived by Mr. and Mrs. James P. Waddell of Atlanta, Mr. and Mrs. Charles M. Johnson III of Charlottesville, VA, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Parker Johnson of New York; and grandchildren, James P. Waddell III, Charles M. Johnson IV, Mr. and Mrs. McDonald Stephens Johnson, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Mitchell, Thomas Parker Johnson, Jr. and Rebecca McPhail Johnson.



There will be a graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery at 11am Tuesday, April 2nd, followed by a reception at 1pm at the Carolina Country Club.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to White Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1704 Oberlin Rd, Raleigh, NC 27608.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 St. Mary's Street, Raleigh. Published in The News & Observer from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019