Charles Kenneth "Tank" Mitchell, Sr.
July 20, 1942 - June 8, 2020
Raleigh
Charles Kenneth "Tank" Mitchell Sr. left this earth for his eternal home in Heaven to live forever in the arms of our Savior Jesus Christ on May 8, 2020. He was born on July 20, 1942 in Florence, Alabama, to Sam and Myrtle Mitchell. He attended high school at Coffee High School in Florence, Alabama, where he was a three-year letterman in football and track. Football is where he excelled as he was selected to the All-State Team both his junior and senior seasons, capped off by All-Southern and All- American honors in 1960 as an offensive lineman.
After being recruited by the legendary Paul W. "Bear" Bryant to Tuscaloosa, he played football at the University of Alabama, where he was part of three Southeastern Conference championship teams, and two National Championship teams in 1961 and 1964. He played in the 1962 Orange Bowl, the 1963 Sugar Bowl, and the 1964 Orange Bowl. On April 2, 1965, his hometown of Florence, Alabama, honored him with "Tank Mitchell Day", a celebration which was attended by Coach Paul Bryant, and saw Mitchell presented with a new car.
Ken started his coaching career at Gordo High School in 1965, and subsequently moved to Tallassee High School for the 1966-69 seasons, serving as head football coach. He then coached collegiately at Florida State University in 1970-71, and then joined the coaching staff of Billy Atkins at Troy State University, for the 1971-74 seasons, coaching the offensive line. While at Troy State, Ken also served as head coach for the school's tennis and golf teams. In 1974, Ken left coaching and became the President of the Alabama Private School Association (APSA) in Montgomery, Alabama. The Home Builders Association of Alabama (HBAA) then hired Ken as their Executive Vice President in 1977, where he guided the organization through a time when interest rates were dramatically high, and the housing industry was in a severe depression. As a result , Ken spearheaded the effort to have a bill drafted, which ultimately passed and resulted in the creation of the Alabama Housing Finance Authority (AHFA). From 1980-2002, the AHFA sold more than $3.5 billion in bonds, providing more than 80,000 Alabama families their dream homes, and improving the state's economy. In an effort to increase HBAA membership, Ken created a one-day state membership drive in 1983. Due to the success of the membership drives, similar drives have been adopted by a number of state HBA's, as well as the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Through these efforts, Ken lead the Home Builders Association of Alabama into national prominence.
In 1983, Ken moved his family to Raleigh, North Carolina, after being recruited and hired to direct the North Carolina Home Builders Association (NCHBA). Ken was hired as only the second Executive Vice President of the organization since it was chartered in 1963. During his tenure with NCHBA, Ken was instrumental in establishing the North Carolina Home Builders Self-Insurance fund in 1984. The primary purpose of this fund was to provide worker's compensation coverage for small builders. Due to the success of the program, Builders Mutual Insurance Company (BMIC) was created in 1997, and at that time new product lines were introduced to serve builders in both North Carolina and in surrounding states. For several years he led both organizations to prominence nationally. Ken was also instrumental in helping other state home builders associations develop and establish their own successful workman's compensation funds, which solidified his position nationally as an expert in the field. After serving dual roles as the Executive Vice President of NCHBA and CEO of Builders Mutual Insurance Company, Ken assumed the full-time role as CEO of Builders Mutual Insurance Company in 2000. Ken departed BMIC in 2003, and due to his vast experience in the insurance industry, he was able to develop and incorporate Stonewood Insurance Company, where he served as President and CEO. He continued to serve in this capacity until his retirement in 2011.
Thanks to his vision and commitment to the industry, Ken received national recognition and numerous accolades over the course of his career. In 1985, he was elected President of the National Association of Home Builder (NAHB) Executive Officer Council (EOC). Ken received a total of 10 Association Achievement Awards from NAHB while in Alabama and North Carolina, including the National Outstanding State Executive Officers Award in 1981 and 1986. In 1996, Ken became one of only two executive vice presidents ever to be installed into the NAHB Housing Hall of Fame for outstanding achievements in the housing industry. In 1997, he was awarded the NAHB's EOC's Seldon Hale Lifetime Achievement Award, in recognition of his contributions to the housing industry on a national level. He was inducted into the NCHBA's Housing Hall of Fame in 2000, and was inducted into the Alabama Building Industry Hall of Fame in 2002. Ken was also inducted into Florence, Alabama's own Lauderdale County Sports Hall of Fame in 1996. Since retirement, Ken was able to spend more time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf with his friends at North Ridge Country Club, as well as socializing and worshiping our Lord with his church and Sunday School class. He will be missed terribly, but we know that he is now healthy, happy and in the loving arms of Jesus.
He is preceded in death by his father Sam Houston Mitchell, his mother Myrtle Mitchell, and his brother Sam Mitchell. Ken was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, coach, mentor and friend to many people. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Dorothy (Dottie) Mitchell, his son Dr. Charles Kenneth Mitchell, Jr, (Dawn), and his daughter Carmen Mitchell Robinson (Woody), and seven grandchildren, Bailey, Sophia, Olivia, Matthew, Noah, Nick and Emily. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, his family will hold a private inurnment service, where he will be laid to rest at Trinity Baptist Church in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he and Dottie are members of the church. In lieu of flowers and other gifts, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7
