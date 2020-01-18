|
Charles J. Moore, Sr.
November 19, 1929 - January 15, 2020
Washington
Mr. Charles Joyce Moore, Sr., age 90, a resident of Washington, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Washington, conducted by Father Jim Reed. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery, Washington.
The following will serve as pallbearers: Fredrick H. Moore III, Stephen Moore, Fred Worthy, Michael Wiggins, Chris Furlough, and Luther Davis.
Honorary pallbearers will be William Dyer, William Mayo, Bob Richardson and William Moore, Jr.
Mr. Moore was born on November 19, 1929 and grew up in Washington Park, N.C. He was the son of the late Fredrick Hoyt and Marjorie Worsham Moore. His father owned a shirt factory, producing shirts for sales as far north as New York. After selling the business, the family moved to Miami, living there from 1937 to 1943, living two blocks from the ocean. Later in 1943, they returned to Washington, where in High School, Mr. Moore began a long history of a love of sports, playing football, basketball and baseball. He entered college in what is now North Carolina State University in Raleigh in 1947, studying engineering and continued his love of sports. As a freshman, he played football under coach Beatty Feathers while running track and field. He would eventually letter all four years running over high hurdles on the track team. Decades later, he would name one of his many boats the "High Hurdler".
In 1952, Mr. Moore married his great love, Margaret Hawley and graduated from N.C. State and entered the Army as a 2nd Lieutenant at Fort Jackson. There he coached Army football, boxing and track teams apart from other more conventional Army training activities.
With the end of the Korean War in 1954, Mr. Moore left the Army and moved to Charlotte, taking a position as a fire Protection Engineer. It was in Charlotte, his two children were born, Charles Joyce Moore, Jr. and Susan Hawley Moore Piercy. From Charlotte, the family moved to Orlando in 1966, taking a position with the Hartford Fire Protection Company, the firm he would remain with for 40 years until this retirement.
The family relocated to Simsbury, CT in 1974. Finally returning to North Carolina in 1984 and eventually building his retirement home on the water in Washington. He spent many years volunteering through service with the Kiwanis Club as past President, the Down East Senior Club, enjoying golf and yachting at the Washington Yacht and Country Club, and cheering on his beloved Wolfpack.
Mr. Moore is survived by his wife, Margaret Hawley Moore of the home, son, Charles Joyce Moore, Jr of Merritt Island, FL.; daughter, Susan Moore Piercy and her husband, Gerald of Raleigh; and two granddaughters, Katherine "Katie" Piercy and Melanie Piercy.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Moore was preceded in death by three brothers, Fredrick H. Moore, II William Worsham Moore, and Nathaniel Henry Moore.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Monday, January 20, 2020 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington and other times at the home.
