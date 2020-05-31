Charles Alfred Musser Jr
October 22, 1950 - May 28, 2020
Apex
Charles Alfred Musser Jr, 69 of Apex, passed away May 28, 2020 at his home.
Charlie was born on October 22, 1950 in Wake County to his parents, Charles (Chuck) Alfred Musser Sr and Frances Fulghum Musser. As an alumnus of NC State, Charlie was an avid sports fan. He had a long career as a Landscape Architect, in partnership at Sungate Design Group, PA.
Charlie had an infectious smile. His quiet steady manner was punctuated with a quick wit and great sense of humor. His love of nature was strengthened through his projects achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. He loved volleyball, dancing with Wendy, and Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinson's.
Charlie is preceded in death by his father, Charles Alfred Musser Sr.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 36 years, Wendy Barricks Musser; his mother Frances Musser, sisters, Anne Musser and Sallye Hunter; extended family and many friends.
Wendy is grateful to the many family, friends, and caregivers who have supported them through their fight with Parkinson's. They have been exceptionally well cared for by their church family at Apex United Methodist Church.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Apex Funeral Home. Out of respect to other guests, masks are required and will be available. We will be doing a livestream of the service on the Apex Funeral Home Facebook page if you wish to watch from home.
Memorial contributions may be donated to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Condolences can be sent to apexfuneral.net
Published in The News and Observer on May 31, 2020.