Charles Musser Jr.
1950 - 2020
Charles Alfred Musser Jr

October 22, 1950 - May 28, 2020

Apex

Charles Alfred Musser Jr, 69 of Apex, passed away May 28, 2020 at his home.

Charlie was born on October 22, 1950 in Wake County to his parents, Charles (Chuck) Alfred Musser Sr and Frances Fulghum Musser. As an alumnus of NC State, Charlie was an avid sports fan. He had a long career as a Landscape Architect, in partnership at Sungate Design Group, PA.

Charlie had an infectious smile. His quiet steady manner was punctuated with a quick wit and great sense of humor. His love of nature was strengthened through his projects achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. He loved volleyball, dancing with Wendy, and Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinson's.

Charlie is preceded in death by his father, Charles Alfred Musser Sr.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 36 years, Wendy Barricks Musser; his mother Frances Musser, sisters, Anne Musser and Sallye Hunter; extended family and many friends.

Wendy is grateful to the many family, friends, and caregivers who have supported them through their fight with Parkinson's. They have been exceptionally well cared for by their church family at Apex United Methodist Church.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Apex Funeral Home. Out of respect to other guests, masks are required and will be available. We will be doing a livestream of the service on the Apex Funeral Home Facebook page if you wish to watch from home.

Memorial contributions may be donated to the Parkinson's Foundation.

Condolences can be sent to apexfuneral.net


Published in The News and Observer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Apex Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
9193628233
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 30, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
matthew mossman
May 29, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Susan Blanton
Acquaintance
