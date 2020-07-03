1/2
Charles Palmer Olson
Charles Palmer Olson

Raleigh

It is with great sadness that the family of Charles Palmer Olson announce his passing on Saturday June 27, 2020. Charles was born in Washington D.C. and raised in Raleigh, N.C. He recently lived in Seattle, WA where he worked as a welder for the Iron Workers Local Union.

Charles was a beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend. He was known as "Chuck" to some thanks to his older brothers—a nickname that was not sanctioned by his mother. Charles had an adventurous spirit and loved the outdoors. Most of all he enjoyed beach trips to Atlantic Beach, N.C. and mountain excursions in the Pacific Northwest. Charles reveled in showing others the fruits of his adventures, like finding a new crabbing spot for the family during a summer vacation or blazing a new trail on an otherwise beaten hiking path.

Charles attended Lacy Elementary and Martin Middle School. He graduated from Broughton High School in 2009. Thanks to his kind and generous spirit, Charles had a life filled with great friends who loved him. Charles was an amazing athlete who excelled at soccer, football and lacrosse throughout various stages in his life. After high school, Charles joined the United States Army and was a member of the 82nd Airborne. Following his military service, Charles became a certified welder at the Hobart Welding School. He then moved to Seattle, WA to apply his trade as an ironworker. Charles spectacularly went from building forts in the woods behind his childhood home on Ridge Rd. to building skyscrapers in downtown Seattle.

Wherever Charles went he had a smile on his face and love in his heart. That is what we will miss the most.

Charles was preceded in death by his grandparents John and Mary Olson and Palmer and Dorothy Compton, as well as his uncle William Edward Compton. He is survived by his parents Kurt John Olson and Sarah Compton, his brothers Brett Dalton Olson and wife Jennifer, Kyle Robert Olson, and William Maxwell Compton and wife Lindsey, his nephews Reeves Olson, Grant Olson, Maverick Olson, his niece Ivy Olson, his uncles Eric Olson and wife Victoria, Neil Olson and wife Kristen, and Robert Compton and wife Sadie, and his cousins William Olson, Margaret Olson, Rebecca Olson, Doug Compton and Ian Henyon.

The family will be having a celebration of life service on Monday July 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 St. Mary's St. Raleigh, NC 27605. The service will be by invitation only. The service may also be attended via livestream at the Facebook page for Brown-Wynne Funeral Home (www.facebook.com/BrownWynne/). A gathering for family and friends will be held after the service between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. at 3447 Redbud Lane, Raleigh, NC 27607.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
9198284311
