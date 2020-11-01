Charles Henry "Pete" Peterson
February 18, 1946-October 24,2020
Pine Knoll Shores
Charles H. "Pete," Peterson, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away from Dementia with Lewy Bodies on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at home, surrounded by family. Born February 18, 1946, Dr. Peterson grew up in Lawrenceville and Seaside Park, NJ, where his fascination with the study of coastal waters and marine life was developed and fostered. Like his own father, he loved swimming and bodysurfing and was an avid fisherman. His great skill and love of baseball led him to a stint as a semi-professional pitcher. Pete graduated from The Lawrenceville School, and went on to receive his undergraduate degree from Princeton University, with highest honors, in 1968. He received his master's and PhD degrees in Biology from the University of California, Santa Barbara, under Joseph H. Connell.
Peterson began teaching at UNC Chapel Hill, in 1976, where he served as the joint distinguished professor in the Department of Marine Sciences within the UNC College of Arts and Sciences and at the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences, until his retirement in June 2019. He left behind a legacy of interdisciplinary science and took pride in the accomplishments of the more than 50 graduate students and hundreds of undergraduate students he mentored. He has published over 250 scientific papers on topics ranging from fisheries management to coastal habitat restoration. His research has contributed to environmental guidance and management strategies to protect and enhance sensitive coastal habitats and resources. As a researcher and scientist, Dr. Peterson was on the front line of assessing the ecological repercussions of the Exxon-Valdez oil spill and provided guidance in the recovery of the DeepWater Horizon oil spill.
Dr. Peterson served on numerous scientific panels for the State of NC and at the federal level for the National Science Foundation, NOAA, and the EPA. Within eastern NC, he was known for his devotion to swimming, and his enthusiasm for open-water swimming was an inspiration to his family and many other young athletes.
For the well-being of friends, the family will celebrate his life privately, at this time; a memorial service is being planned for spring 2021 or when the pandemic subsides. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the NC Coastal Federation, 3609 NC-24, Newport, NC 28570 or www.nccoast.org
Pete is survived by his wife, Christine M. Voss of Pine Knoll Shores; his son, Per Arvid Peterson of Greenville; his son, Charles "Chip" Bowne Peterson and husband, Cameron Mumme of Durham NC; step-daughter Chelsea J McDaniel and husband, Jonathan of Swansboro; step-son Benjamin J. Maser of Wilmington; brother, Judge John A. Peterson, Jr. (ret. Sup. ct. NJ) and his wife, Bonnie of Seaside Park, NJ; loving niece and nephews John, Julie and Joshua Peterson; grandson James L. McDaniel; beloved life-long friend, Herman Penner (MaryAnn) of Arlington, VA, and many loving friends and colleagues.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, John A. Peterson and Elizabeth Weelans Peterson.