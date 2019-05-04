Charles Aycock 'Chuck' Poe, Jr.



March 16, 1947 - May 2, 2019



Raleigh



Charles Aycock 'Chuck' Poe, Jr., 72, of Raleigh, NC died on May 2, 2019. Chuck was born in Raleigh on March 16, 1947, the youngest child of the late Charles Aycock Poe and Elizabeth Shigley Poe.



Chuck grew up in Raleigh's Longview Gardens and Lewis Circle. Chuck attended VES in Lynchburg, VA and later graduated from Broughton High School in 1965. He graduated from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1970, and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. Chuck volunteered for the National Guard in 1968 and served in the states of North Carolina, Hawaii, and Florida before completing his service.



Chuck found his calling as a computer programmer, holding many positions with the state of North Carolina before retiring and raising his two sons.



He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Patricia Forbes Poe; his children, Charles Aycock Poe III (Adrianne Edmonds Poe) and Clarence Hamilton Poe; granddaughter, Finley Elizabeth Poe; sisters, Betsy Poe Manning (John Manning) and Mary Poe Twitchell (James Twitchell); four nieces, one nephew, six great-nephews, and five great-nieces.



Chuck was especially close to his "Poe Cousins": Gordon and Clark Smith, Jean Martin and Bill Poe, and his "out-crowd" buddies from the Lewis Circle neighborhood and Broughton High School.



Chuck's greatest love was being with Pat and his two sons. He loved cooking breakfast, carpooling the boys to school, being a sideline soccer coach for many years, riding his bike, gardening with Pat, and playing golf. We all remember the day Chuck announced he was quitting golf!



Chuck was a Sunday School teacher at Christ Episcopal Church for many years. He served on the State Capitol Foundation Board and the NC Museum of Art travel committee. He enjoyed his membership at CCC, Milburnie Fishing Club, and his years at the Figure Eight Yacht Club.



The following words come to mind when we think of Chuck: tender, sensitive, thoughtful, considerate, loving, humorous, modest, humble, selfless, twitcher (bird watcher), artistic, editor, adventuresome, patient, gracious, gentle, meek, and generous.



A visitation will take place at the home on Sunday, May 5th from 6:00-8:00 in the evening. A private interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh at a future date. A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church at 2:00 in the afternoon. Following the service, a reception will be held in the church parish hall.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Episcopal Church located at 120 East Edenton Street, Raleigh, NC 27601, Transitions LifeCare (Hospice), 250 Hospice Circle Raleigh, NC 27607, and the Alice Aycock Poe Center for Health Education, 224 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh, NC 27610.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh. Published in The News & Observer from May 4 to May 5, 2019