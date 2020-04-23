Home

Dr. Charles Powe Jr.


1932 - 2020
Dr. Charles Powe Jr. Obituary
Dr. Charles E. Powe, Jr.

March 17, 1932 - April 18, 2020

Germantown

Dr. Charles Edwin Powe Jr., 88, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. He grew up in Hartsville, SC and founded Providence Obstetrics and Gynecology in Charlotte, NC and most recently resided at The Village of Germantown in TN. He was married to Margaret Powe for 58 years. He adored his wife and family. For more details please go online to the Memorial Park Funeral Home in Memphis website.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 23, 2020
