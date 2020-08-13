1/1
Charles Prince Jr.
Charles Jennings Prince, Jr.

January 20, 1950 ~ August 10, 2020

Fairview

In the early morning hours of August 10, 2020, Charles Jennings Prince, Jr., passed away at home with his wife and children surrounding him. Dearly loved by us all for his humor, positive and fun loving nature and his zest for life, he will be deeply missed.

Born January 20th, 1950 in Raleigh, he was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle who was completely and utterly devoted to his family. He was a graduate of Cary High School, class of 1969 and of East Carolina University, class of 1974. He excelled at all sports, was an avid horseman and very successful as a top producing agent for BSBS of NC and SC. He was a welcoming and gregarious man who never met a stranger. At ease in all situations, he loved to talk, joke, sing and brought so much joy and happiness to all who loved him. A member of the Asheville Land of the Sky chorus for 28 years, he had a beautiful tenor voice and performed with them often.

Our family was deeply blessed to love him and to be loved fiercely by him; he left us far too soon, but our beloved family memories will live on forever. Left to cherish his wonderful memories are his wife of 47 years, Patricia Oatfield Prince, daughter and son-in-law Christin P. Austin & Nick Austin, son Charles Justin Prince, beloved grandchildren Justin K. Prince, Liam Austin and Annalise Austin, sisters Brenda P. Eason, Carolyn P. Ashley (Jimmy), nieces and nephews Krisan Matthews (Matt), Karen Worley, Connie Hare (Chris), Donna Rose and Jim Ashley (Stacy), and many great nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles J. and Christodell Prince.

A small private family service will be held August 16th and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or preferably to the chief research organization for Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy ("Massachusetts General Hospital - Fund 028184") at: Massachusetts General Hospital, Development Office, Attn: Elizabeth Barberio, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540 Boston, MA 02114-1101.

To offer online condolences please visit www.mtnviewcremation.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mountain View Cremation
336 Rockwood Road
Arden, NC 828-433-6656
828-433-6656
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
