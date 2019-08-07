|
|
Charles Richard Manning Jr.
Raleigh
Dr. Charles Richard Manning Jr. 89, of Henderson, NC and formerly of Raleigh, NC passed away peacefully at his home August 5, 2019 in Henderson, with his dearest friend and caretaker Janet Hooks Callihan by his side.
Born in Erie, PA, he was the son of the late Charles Richard Manning Sr. and Helen Wilcott Manning.
Dr. Manning was a retired Professor at North Carolina State University in Materials Engineering. He founded Accident Reconstruction Analysis. Earlier in his career he was an Engineer at Nasa. He attended Longview Baptist Church in Raleigh and was a Decorated U.S. Air Force Veteran.
A graveside memorial service will be held later.
Surviving are his care taker, Janet Hooks Callihan; a daughter, Denise M. Shell; seven grandchildren, Thomas Owen Monck (Ashley), Danielle Sisco, Joe Manning, Harry Manning, Hannah Morgan, Thomas Morgan, and Jeffrey Morgan, two greatgrandchildren, Bryson Monck and Chuck Monck, and his beloved dogs, Missy Manning and Jewelz Callihan. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of many years, Gerre Hodgson Manning, a daughter, Carol Renee Manning Morgan and a son, Charles "Rocky" Richard Manning III. The constant everlasting love, honor and caretaking for Dr. Manning is the family of Janet, her son, Keith Johnson and his wife Tiffany, her grandchildren Caine and Lochlyn Johnson, daughter, Bree Johnson and dear friends Larry and Sonja Richardson of Henderson.
The family will receive Wednesday, from 6:30 –8:30 p.m. and Thursday, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the home of his daughter Denise M. Shell in Raleigh.
Arrangements are by Sossamon Funeral Home in Henderson, NC. On line condolences may be made at www.sossamonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 7, 2019