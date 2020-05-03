Charles Rand Poole
1932 - 2020
Charles Rand Poole

June 16, 1932 - May 1, 2020

Raleigh

Charles Rand Poole, 87, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. A native of Wake County, Charlie was born June 16, 1932 to the late Bruce M. and Lossie Gertrude Eatmon Poole. Charlie proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, spending time in Korea, Germany, and Turkey.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 55 years, Alyce Poole; daughters, Nancy Poole Grogan and husband, Dan, Lou Ann Upchurch and husband, Tim, and Marie Crowder; 8 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters, Bruce, Brooks, Brantley, Louis, and Carl Poole, and Rose Abreu and Phyllis Youngblood.

A graveside service will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11AM at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, NC 27603.

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.

Published in The News and Observer on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Montlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
