Charles Rand Pulley
Clayton
Charles Rand Pulley, 89, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was born March 25, 1930 in Wake County to the late James Furman Pulley and Gladys Lassiter Pulley. Charlie graduated from Hugh Morrison High School, Durham Barber School and served his country in the US Air Force. He married the love of his life, Elaine Carroll Pulley on August 27, 1961. Charlie operated Pulley's Barber Shop in Raleigh for over 20 years and retired from UPS with over 20 years of safe driving service. Charlie will be best remembered by his tenor voice talent and singing with various groups especially The Psalmsmen.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel. A private family entombment will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:00 pm at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine; daughters: Sheri Pulley Clark (Tommy) and Gina Pulley Trotta (Tony); grandchildren: David Satterwhite, Lauren Graham, Patrick Petty, Rachael Petty, Rachel Dunn; great-grandchildren: Riley Clark and Charlie Satterwhite.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Hubert, James, and Bobby Pulley.
The family has requested that contributions be made to the and White Oak Baptist Church Care Givers.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 7, 2020