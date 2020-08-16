1/1
Charles Ray Richardson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Ray Richardson

July 23, 1927- August 10, 2020

Raleigh

Charles Ray Richardson of Raleigh, NC died August 10, 2020. Charles was born in Logan County, West Virginia to Robert Roadman Richardson and Delilah Chapman Richardson on July 23, 1927. Charles' father had come to West Virginia from Tennessee to work for Armour and Co. In 1932, Robert was transferred to Pikeville, Kentucky as the Armour branch manager. Charles happily spent his early life in this small town. At an early age he joined the First Christian Church in Pikeville. He claimed to have the record for the number of years he was one of the three Kings in the Christmas pageant. He attended grade school and high school at Pikeville College Academy where he played basketball for four years. He graduated in 1945 and immediately joined the Navy at age seventeen during WWII.

Charles attended Eastern Kentucky University and graduated in 1952 with a degree in Commerce. He was a member of the ROTC and was commissioned in the Army Artillery. He was called to active duty immediately. At EKU he met Sylvia Anne Ritter and they married August 2, 1952. Although they both loved the Army life, but not the long separations, they left the Army in 1954.

Charles worked for the Pillsbury Company as a cost accountant for several years moving nine times. Charles and Sylvia came to Raleigh in 1962 and opened a Martinizing dry cleaning plant. The plant was a financial success but very demanding and was sold in 1972. Charles spent a year at NCSU renewing his accounting and then worked for the North Carolina DOT/DMV as an accountant retiring in 1988. After retiring Charles was very active as a Red Cross disaster volunteer for over twenty years. He went to many Raleigh fires and to over thirty national disasters, the Virgin Islands and the Pacific Islands of Guam and Rota. He taught all disaster courses at the Raleigh Chapter and enjoyed many lifelong Red Cross friends.

He and Sylvia enjoyed going to the beach and visiting old homesteads in Tennessee. They spent a lot of time in Florida visiting their daughter and grandson. Charles was a member of the American Legion, DAV and Sons of the American Revolution. He and Sylvia were members of the Dixie Trail Christian Church until it ceased. At the time of his death Charles was a member of Hillyer Memorial Christian Church and he often said the Sunday services and church friends were the best part of his week.

Charles was predeceased by his beloved wife, Sylvia Anne Ritter Richardson in January, 2016. It was a sudden end to the way things were and to know that things would never be the same again. Charles and Sylvia lived in the same Raleigh home for over 50 years. They dearly loved each other and he looked forward to their reunion.

He is survived by his daughter Sylvia; his grandson Edward; his great-granddaughter Lyla; his brother Robert; his sister Virginia; and very close nieces, nephew, and cousins.

Burial will be beside Sylvia Anne in the family plot in Richmond, Kentucky with arrangements made by Oldham, Roberts, and Powell Funeral Home. A graveside military service will be conducted in Richmond and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date at Hillyer Memorial Christian Church in Raleigh

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
9198284311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved