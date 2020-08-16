Charles Ray RichardsonJuly 23, 1927- August 10, 2020RaleighCharles Ray Richardson of Raleigh, NC died August 10, 2020. Charles was born in Logan County, West Virginia to Robert Roadman Richardson and Delilah Chapman Richardson on July 23, 1927. Charles' father had come to West Virginia from Tennessee to work for Armour and Co. In 1932, Robert was transferred to Pikeville, Kentucky as the Armour branch manager. Charles happily spent his early life in this small town. At an early age he joined the First Christian Church in Pikeville. He claimed to have the record for the number of years he was one of the three Kings in the Christmas pageant. He attended grade school and high school at Pikeville College Academy where he played basketball for four years. He graduated in 1945 and immediately joined the Navy at age seventeen during WWII.Charles attended Eastern Kentucky University and graduated in 1952 with a degree in Commerce. He was a member of the ROTC and was commissioned in the Army Artillery. He was called to active duty immediately. At EKU he met Sylvia Anne Ritter and they married August 2, 1952. Although they both loved the Army life, but not the long separations, they left the Army in 1954.Charles worked for the Pillsbury Company as a cost accountant for several years moving nine times. Charles and Sylvia came to Raleigh in 1962 and opened a Martinizing dry cleaning plant. The plant was a financial success but very demanding and was sold in 1972. Charles spent a year at NCSU renewing his accounting and then worked for the North Carolina DOT/DMV as an accountant retiring in 1988. After retiring Charles was very active as a Red Cross disaster volunteer for over twenty years. He went to many Raleigh fires and to over thirty national disasters, the Virgin Islands and the Pacific Islands of Guam and Rota. He taught all disaster courses at the Raleigh Chapter and enjoyed many lifelong Red Cross friends.He and Sylvia enjoyed going to the beach and visiting old homesteads in Tennessee. They spent a lot of time in Florida visiting their daughter and grandson. Charles was a member of the American Legion, DAV and Sons of the American Revolution. He and Sylvia were members of the Dixie Trail Christian Church until it ceased. At the time of his death Charles was a member of Hillyer Memorial Christian Church and he often said the Sunday services and church friends were the best part of his week.Charles was predeceased by his beloved wife, Sylvia Anne Ritter Richardson in January, 2016. It was a sudden end to the way things were and to know that things would never be the same again. Charles and Sylvia lived in the same Raleigh home for over 50 years. They dearly loved each other and he looked forward to their reunion.He is survived by his daughter Sylvia; his grandson Edward; his great-granddaughter Lyla; his brother Robert; his sister Virginia; and very close nieces, nephew, and cousins.Burial will be beside Sylvia Anne in the family plot in Richmond, Kentucky with arrangements made by Oldham, Roberts, and Powell Funeral Home. A graveside military service will be conducted in Richmond and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date at Hillyer Memorial Christian Church in RaleighArrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.