Charles Lewis Segal
November 4, 1928 - April 5, 2020
Raleigh
Dr. Charles "Chuck" L. Segal, 91, a longtime resident of Northridge, Raleigh, North Carolina, died on April 5, 2020 from complications due to Parkinson's disease. He passed away peacefully in his home with Sandra, "Sandy", his loving wife of 67 years, and eldest daughter, Charyn, at his side.
Chuck was a long-standing member of the Northridge Country Club. He took great pleasure in his golf, tennis, poker, the dining room and, if you forced him, the gym. The club was central to the good life he shared with wife Sandy, and their frequent world travel. Sandy was his constant companion in all things family, work, and leisure.
He was born and raised in Minneapolis, MN. As a faculty member at the University of Minnesota, he met the love of his life, Sandy. It was in Minnesota where his passion in the fields of organic and polymer chemistry began, and then took him to California.
Chuck was a prolific inventor and pioneer in the fields of High Temperature Polymers in Aviation and Space Research, and the Carbon Fiber and Composites Industry. He published more than 40 papers, patents, and books during his career. He developed pivotal materials for use in the aerospace and automotive industries and played an instrumental role in the Apollo Space program. Team inventions also include luminescent highway lane indicators and the now ubiquitous White Board.
In 1972, he founded his own consulting and production company, Omnia. He developed some of the very first graphite tennis rackets (with the help and advice of Arthur Ashe), racquetball racquets, compound bows, bicycle frames and golf shafts using carbon fibers and other materials. In 1977, he was asked to form Exxon (Graftek) in Raleigh, NC, to help identify future markets for the advanced fiber and composites technologies.
At 91 years of age, Chuck remained an active member of every industry organization/society in his field, and continued to work until the year prior to his death. With his iPhone in hand, Chuck always kept in touch with family and longtime colleagues in Asia, Europe, across the US and his beloved Mexico.
In addition to his loving wife, Sandy, Chuck leaves behind his children, Charyn Atkin; Barbara Harris and her husband, Dr. Gerald E. Harris; Julie Joyal and her husband Paul Reville; grandchildren, Adley and Kendra Atkin, Jeffrey and Jenny Joyal; plus daughters of choice, Sandy Ireton and Amy Tolson; sister-in-law, Marilyn Ireton, brother and sister-in-law, Tom & Patty Meyers, and; countless cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Chuck will be laid to rest at Arlington National Ceremony at a future date.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2020