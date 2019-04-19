Charles Terry Curtis



Waynesville



Charles Terry Curtis, age 75, native of Waynesville, NC, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Wilkes Regional Hospital due to complications from lymphoma. He was born June 1, 1943 in Haywood County, NC to the late Charles Curtis and Edna Carver Curtis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ann Hall Curtis; two brothers, Dean and Ronald Curtis; one sister, Brenda Burgess; and one niece, Andrea Hall.



Son of a WWII and Korean War veteran, Terry proudly served in the U.S. Army. He worked as an engineer and traveled the world. In the 1990s, he participated in the discovery of a patented process to sterilize medical equipment before changing careers and becoming a carpenter full time. As a carpenter, he specialized in intricate interior trim work. Once retired, Terry loved finding new recipes, tending to his garden, and the peace and beauty of his native Blue Ridge Mountains.



Terry is survived by his dedicated companion, Barbara Arrowood of Ferguson and his beloved daughter Lesley Curtis, his son-in-law Cord Whitaker, and his granddaughter London Olivia Grace Curtis-Whitaker, all of Philadelphia, PA. Terry also leaves behind his dear cousins Phil and Betsy Buchanan of Chapel Hill, NC, Shirley and Tommy Fouts of Sylva, NC, and many nieces and nephews, including Brandy Burgess, Charles Burgess, Dean Curtis, Gray Hall, Melissa Williams, Stacy Ward, Julie Keffer, and Karl and Joe Wingruber.



The family has planned a memorial service in the Blue Ridge Mountains on June 1st.



Further information can be obtained by contacting Lesley Curtis at [email protected]



Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Curtis family. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 19, 2019