Rev. Charles Thomas Midyette III



November 28, 1940 - June 1, 2020



Beaufort



The Rev. Charles Thomas Midyette III died on Monday, June 1, 2020, surrounded by family at his daughter's home in Middleburg, VA. He leaves behind his loving wife, Peg Midyette, his daughter and son-in-law, Meg and Luke Barber, and his granddaughter Emma. Tom served as an Episcopal priest in NC for over 40 years. He loved God, family, good scotch, telling stories, classical music, and the water – sometimes, but not always, in that order. Most of all, he loved God's people. He spent his career in this loving ministry, during which he started the Urban Ministry Center in Durham, NC, took HIV/AIDS patients into his home during the peak of the crisis in the 1980s and 1990s, and built a new church for St. Paul's in Greenville, NC.



Born in New Bern, NC in 1940, Tom felt a deep connection to eastern North Carolina, and more particularly, to butter. Because butter was rationed during his childhood, he felt he suffered from a chronic "butter deficiency" that required his own butter dish when dining out. Tom completed his undergraduate work at the University of the South in Tennessee and found his calling to the priesthood at Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria, VA. He then returned to NC to begin his work as an Episcopal priest. He met Peg Herrman while serving as the rector at St. Paul's Beaufort, NC. Both were visiting Peg's aunt in the hospital; Tom, of course, was smuggling in Aunt Ann's favorite bourbon. Tom never took life too seriously, mostly because the ridiculous seemed to find him during even the most solemn occasions. While celebrating his first communion, Tom felt such a deep connection with Christ, that he lifted the wine challis a little too high into air, spilling wine onto his head and vestments. During a funeral a little later in his career, he was conducting a blessing and slipped on muddy ground, landing beneath the casket and inside the grave. It took several minutes and all the pallbearers to move the casket and retrieve the priest from six feet under so the service could be completed. At yet another funeral, Tom's cincture was hanging outside the car door and got caught in a draw bridge, causing him to vomit profusely and stop the 100-car procession to correct the problem. When the Lieutenant Governor asked if he could proceed, Tom looked down at the vomit freezing onto his vestments and gave a hesitant "yes." These and many more instances caused a bishop to exclaim, upon being notified that a woman planned to object at a wedding Tom was performing, "why do these things only happen to Midyette?!" Tom made the priesthood relatable and religion human. He was an adoring father and husband, a well-loved friend, and a minister to all. He will be sorely missed by the many people whose lives he touched. Due to COVID-19, funeral arrangements have been postponed until it is safe for us to gather. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Episcopal Church of the United States.



