Charles Vaughan
Charles Clifford Vaughan

October 8, 1956- June 1, 2020

Raleigh, NC

Charles (Chuck) Clifford Vaughan, 63, of Raleigh, NC peacefully passed away on June 1st at Transitions Life Hospice Care after a valiantly fought, four-year battle with cancer.

Chuck was an exceptionally generous person who never, ever met a stranger. He was truly one of a kind and will be sorely missed by his loving family and his many, many friends.

Chuck is preceded in death by his father, Edward Hallock Vaughan Sr., and his two sisters, Julie Vaughan and Laura Vaughan Shockley. Chuck is survived by his wife of 32 years, Terry Ivey Vaughan, and his two daughters, whom he loved dearly, Sydney Vaughan Hodges and Emily Jo Vaughan. Sydney is married to Adam Gregory Hodges and they have a new son, Holt Gregory Hodges, born April 21, 2020. He is also survived by his mother, Josephine Snyder Vaughan of Darien, Ill, his sister, Sara Lisbeth Torrey of Clarendon Hills, Ill, his brother, Edward Hallock Vaughan, Jr. of Grand Haven, MI, as well as several nieces, nephews and in-laws whom he all loved.

Chuck and Terry would like to thank all of their friends and family for their support throughout this journey. Many thanks to Transitions Life Hospice Care, UNC Cancer Center (special thanks to Blaine), and UNC Rex Cancer Center. In addition, the family would like to especially thank Dave Cunningham. Chuck often referred to Dave as his "Coach" when introducing him to his medical team. Dave has been a great friend of the family for many years. He was Chuck's golf buddy and has always provided unwavering support to the family throughout Chuck's illness.

A celebration of Chuck's life will be held outside this Saturday, June 13th, at 1:00pm, at Soapstone United Methodist Church, 12837, Norwood Road, where he and his wife have been a member for 25 years. All COVID-19 protocols will continue to be followed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Soapstone United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
Our heart felt sorrow for the loss of a sweet husband, loving father and new grandfather. He will be missed by many. Our love and prayers for his wife, Terry, his daughters Emily and Sydney and new grandson, Holt.
Rob and Maggie Thornton
Maggie Thornton
Friend
