Charles Victor Davis
January 26, 1936 - October 29, 2019
Cary
Charles Victor Davis, 83, of Cary passed away Tuesday, October 29. Vic was the son of the late Daniel Roy and Ruby King Davis. He graduated from Bladenboro High School and was promptly signed by the New York (now San Francisco) Giants as a right handed pitcher, where he spent 10 years in minor league. He often led the league in strike-outs, and was inducted into the Ripley's Believe It Or Not for striking out 26 men in an 11-inning game. He once struck out Willie Mays, with only three pitches, in spring training with the Giants in Florida.
After his ball career, he was employed by Xerox Corporation, retiring after over 30 years.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Velma, sons Charlie of the home, and Adam and wife Melissa of Poolesville, MD, 3 granddaughters Sophie, Violet, and Audrey, brothers, Richard (Bess) of Fayetteville, Danny (Cynthia) of Bladenboro, sisters, Frankie Roberts of Dublin, and JoAnn (Larry) Whitley of Knightdale.
Visitation will be at 11:00 am Friday, November 1, 2019, at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Rd. Cary, NC 27511, with funeral services following at noon. Interment will be at Raleigh Memorial Park.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 31, 2019