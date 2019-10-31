Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Victor Davis


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Victor Davis Obituary
Charles Victor Davis

January 26, 1936 - October 29, 2019

Cary

Charles Victor Davis, 83, of Cary passed away Tuesday, October 29. Vic was the son of the late Daniel Roy and Ruby King Davis. He graduated from Bladenboro High School and was promptly signed by the New York (now San Francisco) Giants as a right handed pitcher, where he spent 10 years in minor league. He often led the league in strike-outs, and was inducted into the Ripley's Believe It Or Not for striking out 26 men in an 11-inning game. He once struck out Willie Mays, with only three pitches, in spring training with the Giants in Florida.

After his ball career, he was employed by Xerox Corporation, retiring after over 30 years.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Velma, sons Charlie of the home, and Adam and wife Melissa of Poolesville, MD, 3 granddaughters Sophie, Violet, and Audrey, brothers, Richard (Bess) of Fayetteville, Danny (Cynthia) of Bladenboro, sisters, Frankie Roberts of Dublin, and JoAnn (Larry) Whitley of Knightdale.

Visitation will be at 11:00 am Friday, November 1, 2019, at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Rd. Cary, NC 27511, with funeral services following at noon. Interment will be at Raleigh Memorial Park.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -