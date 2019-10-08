|
|
Charles W. Bryant
February 4, 1933 - October 2, 2019
Raleigh
Charles Bryant passed away on October 2, 2019 at Duke-Raleigh Hospital. He is survived by Maggie, his loving wife of 64 years, and six children, Megan, Peggy (Jack), Paul (Silvia), Laura (Stan), Steve (Jennifer) and Kenneth. "Poppy" will be fondly remembered by his dear grandchildren whom he cherished, Victoria, Alexandra, Alana, Jennifer, Grace, Julia and Conor. In addition, Charles is survived by his brother Jim (Jean), sister Helen, and sister in law Nora Martin.
The Mass of Resurrection will be held at 1pm on Thursday, October 10 at St. Mary of The Angels Chapel at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. The family will receive friends in the Founder's room of the church following his internment in the Columbarium in the Memorial Garden
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or the . Condolences: RFHR.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 8, 2019