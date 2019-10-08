Home

POWERED BY

Services
Renaissance Funeral Home
7615 Six Forks Road
Raleigh, NC 27615
(919) 866-1866
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
The Mass of Resurrection
St. Mary of The Angels Chapel at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles W. Bryant


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles W. Bryant Obituary
Charles W. Bryant

February 4, 1933 - October 2, 2019

Raleigh

Charles Bryant passed away on October 2, 2019 at Duke-Raleigh Hospital. He is survived by Maggie, his loving wife of 64 years, and six children, Megan, Peggy (Jack), Paul (Silvia), Laura (Stan), Steve (Jennifer) and Kenneth. "Poppy" will be fondly remembered by his dear grandchildren whom he cherished, Victoria, Alexandra, Alana, Jennifer, Grace, Julia and Conor. In addition, Charles is survived by his brother Jim (Jean), sister Helen, and sister in law Nora Martin.

The Mass of Resurrection will be held at 1pm on Thursday, October 10 at St. Mary of The Angels Chapel at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. The family will receive friends in the Founder's room of the church following his internment in the Columbarium in the Memorial Garden

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or the . Condolences: RFHR.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Renaissance Funeral Home
Download Now