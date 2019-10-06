|
Charles Wade Sapp Jr.
Louisburg
Charles Wade Sapp Jr. passed on Sunday., Sept. 29 following several years of declining health. He was born on April 2, 1946 at Mary Elizabeth Hospital in Raleigh to Charles Wade Sapp, Sr. and Foye Vaughan Sapp.
Wade graduated from Cary High School in 1965 and followed in his father's footstep becoming a police cadet with the Raleigh PD. He sustained injuries while escorting a student parade following the assassination of MLK, Jr.
He subsequently joined the United States Army where he served in Special Forces during the Vietnam War. He received many commendations during this time including but not limited to the Distinguished Service Cross, Silver Star, Bronze Star and several Purple Hearts Medals.
Upon his separation from active duty he worked in the insurance industry and was a volunteer firefighter. He then became a letter carrier for the US Postal Service and continued to advance his career before retiring in February of 2010 as a Retail Specialist for the Greensboro District after a 30 year career .
Concurrently he serviced as a member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary retiring after 16 years
He is preceded in death by both parents and grandparents. He is survived by his wife Karin and their four legged children, a sister Becky James( Tommy)
of Savannah, GA, nephew Kevin James (Michelle) of NC, nieces Jennifer Manies (Scott) of KS and Robin Austin Of GA
Visitation 2pm and Service 3pm October 19,2019
Cremation Society of the Carolinas 2205 E. Millbrook Rd. Raleigh, NC 27604
There will be interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 6, 2019