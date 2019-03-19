Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Watkins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Watkins Obituary
Charles Watkins

February 5, 1932 - March 17, 2019

Fuquay-Varina

Charles Watkins, 87, of Fuquay, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He passed away at home with his family.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 19th between 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 20th at 11:00AM at the Montlawn Funeral Home Chapel. The burial will immediately follow at Montlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jenkins Memorial United Methodist Church at 725 N. Boylan Ave., Raleigh, NC 27605 or The American Legion Post 67 at 8523 Chapel Hill Rd., Cary, NC 27513.

The family wishes to express their special thanks to everyone that cared for him, especially Lisa Hill.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
Download Now