Charles Watkins
February 5, 1932 - March 17, 2019
Fuquay-Varina
Charles Watkins, 87, of Fuquay, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He passed away at home with his family.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 19th between 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 20th at 11:00AM at the Montlawn Funeral Home Chapel. The burial will immediately follow at Montlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jenkins Memorial United Methodist Church at 725 N. Boylan Ave., Raleigh, NC 27605 or The American Legion Post 67 at 8523 Chapel Hill Rd., Cary, NC 27513.
The family wishes to express their special thanks to everyone that cared for him, especially Lisa Hill.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 19, 2019