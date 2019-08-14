|
Charles William Ford, Sr.
December 20, 1958 - August 4, 2019
Macon, GA
Charles William Ford, Sr. of Macon, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 after complications stemming from a brief illness. A memorial service will be held at Forest Hills United Methodist Church in Macon, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11AM. The family asks in lieu of flowers, contributions to be made to Paradise Mountain Ministries, P.O. Box 635, Toccoa, GA 30577 or online at paradisemtn.org.
Charles was born December 20, 1958 in Savannah, Georgia to the Reverend Bill and Boonie Ford. He attended Toccoa Falls College and received his degree in business from Shorter University. Charles served as the president of the National Association of Convenience Stores in 1999, while working as the vice president of Crown Oil. He also worked in management for Walmart and Dollar Tree before his retirement in 2014. Charles enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren, going to church, and watching the Braves. Preceding Charles to Glory was his father, Reverend William "Bill" Ford, in 2009 and the love of his life, his bride of 21 years, Kristy Jo (Peterson) in 2003.
Charles is survived by his mother, Boonie Ford (Nable) of Macon; three children, Charlie, Jr. of Raleigh, North Carolina, Nichole of Macon and Zachary (Esther Weatherstone) of Tucker, Georgia; three grandchildren, Logan Savannah, age 13, Abigail Jo, age 2, and William Henry, age 8 weeks; and three siblings, Dawn (Ford) Veazey, Rollin Ford, and William Ford, Jr.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 14, 2019