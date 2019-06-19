Charles Wilson Chester, 64, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.



Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 21, 2019 in the chapel of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Burial will follow in Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.



Charles was born in Wake County the son of the late Joe Chester and Marie Hood. Charles was dedicated in his work with the North Carolina State College of Veterinary Medicine, from which he retired after 21 years of service.



He is survived by his loving wife, Verna Chester; daughters, Jessica Harrison and husband, William of Durham, Shelley Lee, Brandy Dufresne; sons, Tim Chester, Jim Chester; sisters, Brenda Tollefson (David), Lynda Parker (Bob), Terry Quintero; brother, Jack Nelms; 6 grandchildren and one soon to be, Emma Lynn Harrison; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He is also survived by his wife's family, which includes his sister-in-law, Rose Brown (Jerry); niece, Lacey; and mother-in-law, Linda Stephenson.



Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on June 19, 2019