Charlie Gilmer AndersonJanuary 19, 1953 - April 30, 2020SmithfieldCharlie Gilmer Anderson, 67, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Tammie C. Anderson; daughter, Amber A. Powers; son, Mikey Anderson; grandsons, Hunter C. and Jesse G. Powers; mother, Elizabeth Raines; brothers, Jimmy Anderson and Danny Anderson. He was preceded in death by a son, Brian G. Anderson.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas, Attn: Director of Development 706 Grove Road Greenville, SC 29605. Online condolences may be made to the Anderson family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com . Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.