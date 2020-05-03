Charlie Gilmer Anderson
1953 - 2020
Charlie Gilmer Anderson

January 19, 1953 - April 30, 2020

Smithfield

Charlie Gilmer Anderson, 67, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Tammie C. Anderson; daughter, Amber A. Powers; son, Mikey Anderson; grandsons, Hunter C. and Jesse G. Powers; mother, Elizabeth Raines; brothers, Jimmy Anderson and Danny Anderson. He was preceded in death by a son, Brian G. Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas, Attn: Director of Development 706 Grove Road Greenville, SC 29605. Online condolences may be made to the Anderson family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.

Published in The News and Observer on May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
9195537143
