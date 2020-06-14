Charlotte Ancher Gardner
November 14, 1931 - June 10, 2020
Salisbury
Charlotte Ancher Gardner, 88, passed away on June 10, 2020. She was born November 14, 1931 in Baltimore, Maryland to Marcel and Charlotte Knapp Ancher. She was preceded in death by her mother, Charlotte A. Palmer; father, Marcel Ancher; husband, Lester E. Gardner; daughter, Jeanne D. Gardner; son, Ted A. Gardner; and daughter-in-law, Bettina M. Gardner.
She was educated in Baltimore, MD, moved to NC and graduated from Rockwell High School in 1949, second in her class. She graduated in 1952 Cum Laude from Catawba College with an AB in English and French.
After college, she married Lester E. Gardner in 1952 and taught high school teacher. They had six children together. Charlotte was a current member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was an active participant in her church and community.
In 1985, Charlotte was the first woman in Rowan County elected as a member of the N.C. House of Representatives and served 16 years. She achieved many awards, was a guest of the President and Mrs. Reagan at a White House luncheon in 1984, and attended the 1985 Inaugural Ball for President Ronald Reagan and Vice-President George Bush.
She loved gardening, being with friends, and preparing meals for those in need.
She is survived by three sons: Terrence (Terry) Gardner of Pittsboro, NC, Timothy (Tim) Gardner (Kerry) of Salisbury, Thomas (Tom) Gardner of Roxboro, NC, and daughter, Leslie Gardner Tully (Mike) of Snellville, Georgia. She is also survived by a grandson, five granddaughters, and two greatgrandchildren.
Arrangements: A funeral mass will be held 11:00am on Wednesday, June 17 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church by Father John Eckert with burial to follow at the church cemetery.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sacred Heart Catholic Church Memorial Fund, 375 Lumen Christie Lane, Salisbury, NC 28147.
Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Gardner family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
November 14, 1931 - June 10, 2020
Salisbury
Charlotte Ancher Gardner, 88, passed away on June 10, 2020. She was born November 14, 1931 in Baltimore, Maryland to Marcel and Charlotte Knapp Ancher. She was preceded in death by her mother, Charlotte A. Palmer; father, Marcel Ancher; husband, Lester E. Gardner; daughter, Jeanne D. Gardner; son, Ted A. Gardner; and daughter-in-law, Bettina M. Gardner.
She was educated in Baltimore, MD, moved to NC and graduated from Rockwell High School in 1949, second in her class. She graduated in 1952 Cum Laude from Catawba College with an AB in English and French.
After college, she married Lester E. Gardner in 1952 and taught high school teacher. They had six children together. Charlotte was a current member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was an active participant in her church and community.
In 1985, Charlotte was the first woman in Rowan County elected as a member of the N.C. House of Representatives and served 16 years. She achieved many awards, was a guest of the President and Mrs. Reagan at a White House luncheon in 1984, and attended the 1985 Inaugural Ball for President Ronald Reagan and Vice-President George Bush.
She loved gardening, being with friends, and preparing meals for those in need.
She is survived by three sons: Terrence (Terry) Gardner of Pittsboro, NC, Timothy (Tim) Gardner (Kerry) of Salisbury, Thomas (Tom) Gardner of Roxboro, NC, and daughter, Leslie Gardner Tully (Mike) of Snellville, Georgia. She is also survived by a grandson, five granddaughters, and two greatgrandchildren.
Arrangements: A funeral mass will be held 11:00am on Wednesday, June 17 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church by Father John Eckert with burial to follow at the church cemetery.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sacred Heart Catholic Church Memorial Fund, 375 Lumen Christie Lane, Salisbury, NC 28147.
Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Gardner family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 14, 2020.