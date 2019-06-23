Charlotte Warren Creech



August 4, 1920 - June 18, 2019



RALEIGH



Charlotte Warren Creech passed away on June 18, 2019 at Springmoor Stewart Health Center. She was born August 4, 1920 in Benson, N.C. to the late Junius Campbell Warren, Sr. and Felcie Whitaker Warren. Charlotte was educated in the Benson public schools and at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. After attending college, she began her career in Raleigh, where she met her husband, Judson Y. Creech.



Charlotte and Judson were faithful members of First Baptist Church of Raleigh for over 70 years. During those years Charlotte served as a teacher in both the adolescent and adult Sunday school classes, as well as serving on several committees. Charlotte was also very active in the community. One of her passions was her work with the Raleigh Fine Arts Society, of which she was a charter member and served as a past president. She was also a member of The Twentieth Century Book Club, The Pilot Club of Raleigh and her garden club. She enjoyed playing bridge with numerous bridge groups, and was a member of a Thursday group for 53 years. Charlotte was a very giving person and spent a good deal of her adult years caring for the elderly, not only within the family, but in her neighborhood and community at large. At one time she held power-of-attorney for seven individuals, who greatly relied on her for support. Charlotte and Judson spent their final years at Springmoor Retirement Center where they made many loving and dear friendships.



Charlotte is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Judson Yates Creech. She is survived by her sons David Judson Creech (Earla) and Lin Jordan (Mary Ellen), both of Raleigh, N.C. and a daughter Susan Creech Rankin (Sam) of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren Charlotte Rankin Singer (Alex) of Norwalk, Ct., Samuel Boyce Rankin, Jr., Anna Boyce Rankin and Ellen Rankin of Charlotte, N.C., Judson Yates Creech (Kara) of Mooresville, N.C., Jackie Lane Creech Peters (John) of West Friendship, Md., Judson Jordan (Cathy) of Orangeburg, S.C., Marilyn Jordan Young (Matt) of Raleigh, N.C., Dana Nicholson (Mark) of Tobaccoville, N.C., and Andrea Bishop (Brian) of Asheville, N.C., along with twenty three great-grandchildren. Charlotte is survived by her brother William R. Warren (Mary Ann) of Asheville, N.C. and predeceased by her brother J. C. Warren, Jr., sisters Helen Warren Jordan and Mildred Warren Salyer, and an infant son.



The family would like to thank her faithful caregivers Sue Beavers, Haddy Gaye, Florence Serem and Fama Touray, who gave her such loving care in her final days, and Martha Weber, who helped both Charlotte and Judson for many years.



A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25 at First Baptist Church of Raleigh, N.C., 99 N. Salisbury St. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 24, 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the Terrace Room of South Village at Springmoor Retirement Center, 1500 Sawmill Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Endowment Fund, 99 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, N.C. 27601; The Raleigh Fine Arts Society, P.O. Box 10614, Raleigh, N.C. 27605; or the .



Published in The News & Observer from June 23 to June 24, 2019